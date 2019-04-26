Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cop Injured After Terrorists Fire at Police Post in Srinagar

A search operation is underway and the area around the police post has been put under cordon, said an official.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
Cop Injured After Terrorists Fire at Police Post in Srinagar
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A security personnel was injured on Friday in firing by terrorists on a police post in Chanapora area of the city, police said.

"There was a stand-off firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.

He said the injured cop has been shifted to a hospital for treatment while the area around the police post has been put under cordon, and search operation is going on.

