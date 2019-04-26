English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cop Injured After Terrorists Fire at Police Post in Srinagar
A search operation is underway and the area around the police post has been put under cordon, said an official.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A security personnel was injured on Friday in firing by terrorists on a police post in Chanapora area of the city, police said.
"There was a stand-off firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said.
He said the injured cop has been shifted to a hospital for treatment while the area around the police post has been put under cordon, and search operation is going on.
