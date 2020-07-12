Cop Involved in Encounter of Vikas Dubey Tests Positive for Covid-19, Other Policemen to be Tested Now

Lucknow: A policeman involved in the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey has tested positive for COVID-19. The constable was part of the team that was bringing Dubey back to Kanpur from Ujjain. Other cops who accompanied him have tested negative as of now.

The constable was travelling in the same vehicle in which Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur and the same vehicle had later met with an accident and overturned. Dubey was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly tried to flee from the vehicle after snatching a pistol from the cops.

A test conducted on Dubey’s body at Hallett Hospital in Kanpur before it was handed over for last rites showed he was Covid-19 negative.

The positive test report of the cop came on Saturday evening. The remaining cops in the convoy will also be tested now.

The virus continues to rage in Uttar Pradesh and with 1,403 new cases reported on Saturday the tally crossed the 34,000 mark. Twenty-five new deaths were reported, taking the total toll to 913. About 22,689 people have been discharged from hospitals and the state currently has 11,490 active cases.

Kanpur also continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases with a total of 1,674 people having tested positive in so far. Fifty-seven fresh cases were reported on Saturday. Till date, 83 deaths have been reported from Kanpur, including five new deaths reported on Saturday. At the moment there are 542 active cases in Kanpur and 1,049 people have been discharged from hospitals.

