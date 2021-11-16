Cop Killed, 5 Injured in Accident on J&K's Mughal Road

One policeman was killed and 5 others were injured on Tuesday when a security escort vehicle fell into a gorge on J&K’s Mughal Road.

Police sources said the escort vehicle of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Poonch, skidded off the road and dropped into a deep gorge resulting in the death of a policeman and injuries to 5 others.

Police sources said the SSP and his escort vehicle were returning from Pir Ki Gali on the Mughal Road when the accident took place.

“The police escort vehicle skidded off the road at Drogain Buffliaz at Surankote and fell into the river. One policeman was declared brought dead on the arrival at Sub District Hospital Surankote while four others critically injured were referred to government medical college Rajouri.

“One injured policeman is being treated at the sub-district hospital in Surankote", sources said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.