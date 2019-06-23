English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naxals Kill Cop in Front of His Family at Bijapur Market in Chhattisgarh
The naxals did not harm the family members of the cop who was posted at Mirtur police station, he said.
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Bijapur: A policeman was killed by Naxals at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.
The incident took place around 2 pm when assistant constable Chaitu Kadti went to the market in Mirtur village along with his family members, he said.
A 'small action team' of Naxals (typically comprising four to five cadres) suddenly stabbed Kadti with knives, killing him on the spot, and fled, the official said.
The rebels did not harm the family members of Kadti, who was posted at Mirtur police station, he said.
On getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official said.
A search was underway to nab the assailants, he added.
