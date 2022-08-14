One police personnel was killed in a grenade attack that took place last night in Qaimoh town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, according to the Kashmir Zone Police. The cop was identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch.

“Tahir Khan was initially injured in the attack and was taken to Anantnag for treatment where he later died and attained martyrdom,” the J&K police said in a tweet.

A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital #Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed & attained #martyrdom.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2022

The attack in Kulgam comes amid a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in the valley. Earlier on August 13, a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF personnel was injured in yet another grenade attack in Srinagar. The CRPF jawan was hit when terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of Srinagar yesterday. The police said the explosion caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF jawan announcing a cordon-and-search operation to nab the culprits.

Earlier this week, four jawans lost their lives after a suicide attack by two suspected JeM terrorists at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The terrorists were shot dead in the gunfight by security forces who pushed back to guard the Army post.

The attacks on security forces come amid a spate of targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, a migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district adding to the long list of civilian deaths in the past few months.

