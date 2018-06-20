GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cop Killed, Two Others Injured as Militants Fire on Police Vehicle in Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The police said the militants fired upon a police vehicle of IRP 17 Battalion at Galender, Pampore when it was moving through the area.

June 20, 2018
Srinagar: A policeman was killed and two others were injured as militants fired upon a police vehicle near Gallandar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.

The police said the militants fired upon a police vehicle of IRP 17 Battalion at Galender, Pampore when it was moving through the area.

The injured cops were taken to a hospital where one of them - Constable Tanveer Ahmad - died, the official said. Two injured policemen identified as Ct Muddasir Ahmad and driver SgCT Mohd Ayoub are being treated at a hospital and are said to be stable.

Constable Tanveer Ahmad
Constable Tanveer Ahmad

A case has been registered and search operations to nab the terrorists has been initiated.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
