English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cop Killed, Two Others Injured as Militants Fire on Police Vehicle in Jammu-Srinagar Highway
The police said the militants fired upon a police vehicle of IRP 17 Battalion at Galender, Pampore when it was moving through the area.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: A policeman was killed and two others were injured as militants fired upon a police vehicle near Gallandar on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.
The police said the militants fired upon a police vehicle of IRP 17 Battalion at Galender, Pampore when it was moving through the area.
The injured cops were taken to a hospital where one of them - Constable Tanveer Ahmad - died, the official said. Two injured policemen identified as Ct Muddasir Ahmad and driver SgCT Mohd Ayoub are being treated at a hospital and are said to be stable.
Constable Tanveer Ahmad
A case has been registered and search operations to nab the terrorists has been initiated.
Also Watch
The police said the militants fired upon a police vehicle of IRP 17 Battalion at Galender, Pampore when it was moving through the area.
The injured cops were taken to a hospital where one of them - Constable Tanveer Ahmad - died, the official said. Two injured policemen identified as Ct Muddasir Ahmad and driver SgCT Mohd Ayoub are being treated at a hospital and are said to be stable.
Constable Tanveer Ahmad
A case has been registered and search operations to nab the terrorists has been initiated.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- KTM RC 200 Black Colour Variant Launched at Rs 1.77 Lakh
- ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire