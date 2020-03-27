Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cop Removed from Duty, Probe Ordered Over Viral Video of Migrants Made to Squat, Hop in UP's Badaun

The two men were on their way from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the video showed them being punished by the cop who is wielding two sticks as they hop across Nawada crossing.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 27, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
Cop Removed from Duty, Probe Ordered Over Viral Video of Migrants Made to Squat, Hop in UP's Badaun
A cop is seen making migrant workers hop and squat in UP.

Lucknow: A police personnel in UP’s Badaun was removed from duty and a probe ordered after a viral video showed the cop forcing two migrant workers to squat and hop during the lockdown imposed because of coronavirus.

The two men were on their way from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the video showed them being punished by the cop who is wielding two sticks as they hop across Nawada crossing.

After the video went viral, Badaun SSP AK Tripathi apologised for the incident and issued a statement on Twitter. “A video has gone viral in which a police constable can be seen asking two boys on road to walk. The incident was reported from Newada chaurahe under civil lines police station.

“There is an under training constable at Civil Lines police station, he is under probation. There were other officers also on the spot who were busy in checking other vehicles. As soon as they got to know about the incident, they scolded the constable and removed him from duty. Being the local chief of the police, I feel ashamed and sorry for the incident. Such incident should not have happened at such a time. An investigation has been ordered in the incident and further action will be taken based on the report of the investigation.”

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

