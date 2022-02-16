Cop Shoots Himself Dead with Service Weapon at BJP Office in Raipur

A 48-year-old policeman allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon in the campus of the BJP office in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city on Wednesday, police said. Head constable Rajkumar Netam of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s 4th battalion Mana, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the campus of the BJP office in Ekatma Parisar under Moudhapara police station limits, a senior police officer said.

The policeman, who was deployed at the office of the BJP’s city unit, was a native of Kanker district, he said.

On learning about the incident, senior police officials, sleuths of the cyber cell and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the spot, the official said.

Further probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the extreme step, he added.

