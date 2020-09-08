INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cop Shoots Self with Service Revolver in Maharashtra's Jalna District, Probe On

  • PTI Aurangabad
  • Last Updated: September 8, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday morning by shooting himself with his service revolver in Jalna district, some 60 kilometres from here, an official said.

ASI Subhash Gaikwad (54) ended his life in the office complex of the superintendent of police and probe was on to find out why he took the extreme step, Dy SP Sudhir Khiradkar told PTI.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

