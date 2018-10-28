GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cop Shot Dead by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 9:14 PM IST
Srinagar: A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police on his way home was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The body of sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of the district, the officials said.

He was targeted when he was returning home, they said.

The police have registered a case and investigating has been taken up, the officials said.




| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
