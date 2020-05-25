INDIA

Cop Suffering from Respiratory Problems Dies at Kolkata Hospital, Colleagues Stage Protest

File photo of police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Reuters)

The victim, in his late-40s, had been suffering from respiratory problems for a while, but he was taken to the hospital by police authorities only on Sunday, they claimed.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
A police constable, who was admitted to a state-run hospital here with "respiratory problems and other COVID-19 symptoms", died on Monday morning, sparking anger and anxiety among his colleagues, who staged a protest, alleging negligence on the part of their seniors.

The victim, in his late-40s, had been suffering from respiratory problems for a while, but he was taken to the hospital by police authorities only on Sunday, they claimed.

Some of the agitators also vandalised property at Garfa police station, claiming that the constable should have been taken to a private hospital for better treatment.

Hospital officials were not available for comment on the matter, but sources in the Kolkata Police said that the constable's swab samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) ward, although he showed symptoms of COVID-19. I think he should have been taken better care of, before his condition deteriorated. And why wasn't he was taken to a private hospital," one of the agitating policemen said.

A team of senior officers of the Kolkata Police reached the Garfa police station to pacify the agitators, following which they called off the protest.

At least seven police officers here have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Last week, over 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force had protested at PTS complex on AJC Road, claiming that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting COVID-19 are high.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured to look into their grievances and demands, and promised to provide them the best of medical facilities available.


