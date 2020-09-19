Cop Suspended for Misbehaving With Differently-abled Man in UP's Kannauj District

A cop has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered against him for misbehaving with a differently-abled man inside the police station in Uttar Pradesh's Kannuj district after a video went viral over the internet. In the video clip, the policeman is seen dragging and pushing a differently-abled man while a pregnant woman, supposedly the victim's wife, is seen crying and pleading the cop for mercy.

The victim, identified as an e-rickshaw driver, reportedly entered into an argument with the police constable over parking his rickshaw in the middle of a crossroad in Shaurik to pick up passengers. Upon asked to move, the rickshaw driver abused the cop, who then lost his cool and pushed him.

Taking the cognizance of the incident, Kannauj district's Superintendent of police Amarendra Pratap Singh immediately suspended the accused cop and asked the Circle Officer in Chibbramau to investigate the entire matter.

In a video message posted by the Kannauj Police on its official Twitter handle, the SP said that a strict action will the taken against the cop for misbehaving with the specially-abled man.

"The specially-abled person has been identified as Sudeep, who is an E-Rickshaw driver. He entered an argument at Ajindergarh Chauraha in Shaurik with constable Kiranpal over taking passengers by stopping his E Rickshaw in the middle of the crossroad. When he was asked not to do this he abused the constable, after which the constable lost his cool and pushed him. The entire incident is unfortunate as the E-Rickshaw driver is an especially abled person, no matter how his conduct was, the policemen are trained to handle such situations with calmness. The constable should not have lost his cool, I have taken a strict action and the constable has been sent to the lines. The investigation in this matter has been handed over to the Circle Officer," he said.