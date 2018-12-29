LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cop Suspended for 'Misbehaving' With Minor Girl Inside Jagannath Temple

The incident comes a day after a protest by the shrine's servitors here over alleged assault against one of them by police. The police constable will be arrested soon for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2018, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cop Suspended for 'Misbehaving' With Minor Girl Inside Jagannath Temple
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Puri: A constable of Odisha police was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl inside the Jagannath temple here on Saturday, a top officer said.

The girl, a resident of Odisha's Jajpur district, had alleged in her complaint that the constable had accompanied her and her parents to 'Bhitar Katha' (inner barricade) from 'Bahar Katha' (outer barricade) and "misbehaved" with her while she was praying to the deities on Saturday morning, Puri Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi said.

The girl's statement had been recorded at Singhadwar police station here and a senior officer was entrusted with the task of carrying out the investigation, he said.

The police constable was found guilty based on "circumstantial evidence", just hours after the girl lodged her complaint, he said.

He will be arrested later, Sarangi said.

The complainant, while talking to reporters outside the police station, had said she would be able to identify the accused if she saw him.

Asked whether the constable was identified from the CCTV footage, Sarangi said, "Nothing is clear from the CCTV footage. The constable was found guilty during investigation."

The incident comes a day after a protest by the shrine's servitors here over alleged assault against one of them by police. The gates of the temple remained shut for about 12 hours on Friday due to the protest.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram