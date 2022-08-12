Cop Sustains Injuries After Terrorists Open Fire at Security Personnel in J&K's Bijbehara

Terrorists opened fire on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday leading to a cop sustaining injuries, officials said. “#Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag,” the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

#Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. In this #terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 12, 2022

A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said. The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

