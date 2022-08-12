CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Cop Sustains Injuries After Terrorists Open Fire at Security Personnel in J&K's Bijbehara

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2022, 16:45 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress(Representative Image Credits: Scroll)

A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment

Terrorists opened fire on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday leading to a cop sustaining injuries, officials said. “#Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag,” the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said. The area has been cordoned-off and a search is in progress, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published:August 12, 2022, 16:32 IST
last updated:August 12, 2022, 16:45 IST