Cop Who Decamped With AK-47 Rifles from PDP MLA's Home Joins Hizbul Mujahideen

A Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with seven AK-47 rifles from the residence of a PDP MLA has reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.Pictures of SPO Adil Bashir posing with an AK-47 rifle alongside Hizbul commander Zeenat-ul-Islam went viral on social media on Monday.The police said that they have identified the civilian with whose help Bashir, a resident of Shopian district, managed to flee with seven AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifles and a pistol on September 28 from guard room of MLA Aijaz Mir’s residence in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar area.The MLA was in Jammu when the incident occurred.The police have detained 10 of the legislator's personal security guards for questioning. Police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on information leading to his arrest.(With agency inputs)