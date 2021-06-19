Cop Who Fined Roorkee MLA For Flouting Covid-19 Norms Transferred

A few days back a video surfaced on social media, in which a sub-inspector posted in Mussoorie imposed a fine on an MLA for not following the Covid-19 guidelines. While the sub-inspector spoke about the need to perform his duties, the MLA was seen throwing money at him. Now, there are reports that the sub-inspector in question has been transferred and is facing the brunt of his honesty.

In the video which was uploaded to social media this Sunday, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra was allegedly found flouting the lockdown norms and roaming around freely with his family in town. He was discovered by a sub-inspector who then fined him.

According to Mussoorie Circle Officer Narendra Pant, the sub-inspector, whose name is Neerak Kathait, has been transferred to Kalsi, which is at a distance of 40 km from Dehradun. Pant said Kathait had already spent three years in Mussoorie and his transfer was long overdue.

There are two main aspects to the video. One is that Kathait was seen talking about imposing a fine of Rs 500 on the politician. The second one is that the MLA was seen getting angry at Kathait and tossing bundles of cash at him.

With news of Kathait’s transfer coming in, the local people are rising up in protest. The Mussoorie Traders Association has written to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat seeking his intervention in this matter. They have asked the CM to cancel Kathait’s transfer.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Congress’s Mussoorie unit chief, demanded justice for Kathait, saying that there will be a protest against the injustice meted out to him.

