1-min read

Copper Plates Found in Garden, Kerala Congress Leader Files 'Black Magic' FIR

The practice of black magic or witchcraft was said to be common in Kerala in earlier times. The belief was that if certain things are buried in somebody's house, they will fall on bad times.

IANS

Updated:May 7, 2018, 7:36 AM IST
Copper plates and objects buried in the garden of Kerala Congress leader VM Sudheeran's home.
Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader VM Sudheeran filed a police complaint on Sunday after finding small copper plates sealed in a bottle and buried in the garden of his home here — hinting at a black magic practice.

Sudheeran told the media such incidents have taken place in the past also but this time he decided to inform the police.

"This is the ninth time this has happened. All the things that were recovered have been handed to police. I feel sorry for those behind this as even in modern times, people continue to believe in such things," he said.

Kerala has a history of people trying 'black magic' or 'witchcraft' during earlier times. The belief was that if certain objects, with 'spells' chanted on them, are buried st somebody's house, they will fall prey to bad times.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
