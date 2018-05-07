English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Copper Plates Found in Garden, Kerala Congress Leader Files 'Black Magic' FIR
The practice of black magic or witchcraft was said to be common in Kerala in earlier times. The belief was that if certain things are buried in somebody's house, they will fall on bad times.
Copper plates and objects buried in the garden of Kerala Congress leader VM Sudheeran's home.
Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader VM Sudheeran filed a police complaint on Sunday after finding small copper plates sealed in a bottle and buried in the garden of his home here — hinting at a black magic practice.
Sudheeran told the media such incidents have taken place in the past also but this time he decided to inform the police.
"This is the ninth time this has happened. All the things that were recovered have been handed to police. I feel sorry for those behind this as even in modern times, people continue to believe in such things," he said.
Kerala has a history of people trying 'black magic' or 'witchcraft' during earlier times. The belief was that if certain objects, with 'spells' chanted on them, are buried st somebody's house, they will fall prey to bad times.
Also Watch
Sudheeran told the media such incidents have taken place in the past also but this time he decided to inform the police.
"This is the ninth time this has happened. All the things that were recovered have been handed to police. I feel sorry for those behind this as even in modern times, people continue to believe in such things," he said.
Kerala has a history of people trying 'black magic' or 'witchcraft' during earlier times. The belief was that if certain objects, with 'spells' chanted on them, are buried st somebody's house, they will fall prey to bad times.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Adnan Sami Claims His Staff Were Called 'Indian Dogs' at Kuwait Airport