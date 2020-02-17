‘Cops Asked Me if I want Azadi’: Student in Viral Jamia Video Recalls Dec 15 ‘Night of Horror’

New Delhi: It’s been over two months since clashes erupted between Delhi Police and the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University over protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

While students who suffered injuries then have now recovered, a video, purportedly from the CCTV footage from inside the university's library, showing security personnel beating up students, has brought back memories of the gruesome day.

The video, tweeted on Saturday by a group representing the students and alumni of Jamia, shows the security personnel entering the library and beating up unarmed students. The video went viral, questioning the police claim that they entered the campus to catch the miscreants indulging in vandalism, and did not enter the library.

Later, two more videos surfaced in which students, some of whom had covered their faces, rushed inside the university's library. Soon after, those inside the room were seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door.

Recalling the December 15 night of “humiliation and horror”, Mohammad Mustafa, an MA student who suffered fractures in both his hands, says he feels vindicated. “The first video of Ibn Sina block that went viral shows that police entered the library. At that time I was studying. I went to the library in the morning and suddenly tear gas had filled the inside.”

Mustafa said it was at 5:30 in the evening when the tear gas filled the library room and students started feeling suffocated. This was why some of them had covered their faces, as seen in the videos.

“Some who were carrying handkerchiefs used them to fight the gas. The news of vandalism on the street had already spread and some students thought of closing the gate. We were locked inside. And then we saw 20 personnel entering the campus. There was no warning and a sudden crackdown. They asked me, ‘You want azadi?’ I said, ‘No I want a government job’. My head was injured,” said Mustafa who was in the library to prepare for his UPSC exam.

After the head injury, he started developing a clot and ran towards gate no.7 where he was made to sit along with other students. “I was taken to the NFC police station where I was made to sit on the ground in bitter cold. The other students with me pleaded with the cops to take me to a doctor as my condition was serious but they did not budge.”

“I can’t forget that police violated all rules and human rights. When someone said, ‘We will die’ one constable snubbed us, saying, ‘It doesn’t matter’.”

At one point, Mustafa said, the cops asked the detained students to recite the kalma. “They were warning us of our end and said recite kalma if you wish to.”

The religious and communal slurs had a psychological impact on him. His injuries have started to heal but the memory of that night remains raw. The students recalled that they were chased by the CRPF and police. They were “humiliated, made to raise their hands and walk like criminals.”

“I raised my hand because my head had a clot and I didn’t want another blow. But then, in front of the Ghalib statue, the police showered blows on me and I fractured both my hands,” Mustafa said.

“The students who suffered were not taken to the nearby hospitals and it was another violation of rules. We were dragged to the police station," he added.

In the aftermath of violence at Jamia, there were other students also who suffered from physical injuries. Twenty-year-old Minhajuddin, a final-year LLM student, alleged that he lost vision in his left eye after receiving blows from the police.​

