Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cops Asked to be Alert As Celebrations Expected After Bombay HC Upholds Maratha Reservation

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, but said the quota should be reduced from the present 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cops Asked to be Alert As Celebrations Expected After Bombay HC Upholds Maratha Reservation
File photo of Maratha community protesters demanding reservation gathered outside the city collector's office in Bandra. Image for representation. (Image: News18/Rajesh saple)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Maharashtra police department on Thursday directed its personnel to remain extra alert in ensuring law and order as celebrations are expected to break out over the high court's decision to uphold reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education, an official said.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, but said the quota should be reduced from the present 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent.

"After the high court order, celebrations are expected by the members of the Maratha community, especially in those parts of the state where it has a strong presence," the official said.

As celebrations are also expected in Mumbai, police in the state capital and other parts of the state have been asked to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

"A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the high court today," the official said.

Last year, a person who had filed a petition in the high court against the Maratha reservation, was attacked by a member of the community outside court premises.

Lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who had filed the plea, was hit by a resident of Jalna shouting 'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha' slogan in support of reservation. Parts of the state had witnessed strident protests by the Maratha community in support of the reservation.

In Aurangabad district, a man identified as Kakasaheb Shinde had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari river in July last year, over the demand for Maratha reservation.

After this incident, the protests had turned violent.

According to an official, over a dozen people ended their lives over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

The protests quickly spread across the state, which witnessed stone-pelting and arson. Maratha Kranti Morcha, Sakal Maratha Samaj and other organisations had called for a 'bandh' in the state over the reservation demand, he said.

In November last year, the Maharashtra Legislature had passed a bill proposing 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for Marathas.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram