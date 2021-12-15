Cops Attacked in UP's Ghaziabad During Raid to Arrest Arms Smugglers

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) was attacked by some residents of Vikram Enclave here during a raid to arrest three alleged arms smugglers, officials said on Wednesday. A police constable was injured in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, they said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of arms smugglers in Vikram Enclave, the SOG team conducted a raid in the area and arrested three persons, the police said. However, locals opposed the arrests and pelted stones on the SOG team. As the SOG personnel swung into action to control the situation, some assailants opened fire on them, they said.

Constable Vivek Bhardwaj sustained an injury near his left eye. He was rushed to a private hospital in Vaishali, where he was operated on, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said. Six people were arrested from the spot. An FIR has been registered against them and 20 unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said.

A pistol was recovered from the spot. Raids are being conducted to nab those involved in the violence, the police said.

