Cops Book Husband After Video of Woman Falling Off Moving Car Goes Viral
The case was registered after police came to know about the incident while taking up periodic review of the CCTV footage from the area some days later.
Representative image.
Coimbatore: A CCTV visual of a woman falling down down from a moving car after she was allegedly pushed out by her husband here went viral on Tuesday.
Police said the woman, however, escaped with minor injuries in the May 9 incident while a case has been registered against her husband.
In the video of the incident that occurred on a road in a residential area in Thudiyalur, the woman is seen falling off the car as some bystanders looked on.
A case has been registered against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation), police said.
Police said they were searching for the man. The case was registered after police came to know about the incident while taking up periodic review of the CCTV footage from the area some days later.
According to the police, the couple, married for 11 years, has not been getting on well and had earlier applied for divorce. However, they decided to live together later.
Recently, the two had visited the tourist town of Udhagamandalam where a quarrel broke out and the man allegedly assaulted his wife.
She had even lodged a police complaint against him then, but yet again they patched up, police said citing their investigation so far.
