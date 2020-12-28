Cops Bust Obscene Dance Party at Hyderabad Villa, Rescue Five Women

Police raided a villa here and arrested 11 people after busting an obscene dance party and rescued five women who were allegedly dancing in an obscene manner, sources said on Monday. A police team raided the villa in Keesara area on Sunday evening and found a gathering of people with the women performing "vulgar, obscene" dances to music, police said.

The party ahead of the New Year was organised by an Area Manager of a seed company for dealers in his area as they are supporting his business, they said. While 11 people, including the organisers, were arrested, the five women were being sent to a protection home, they added.