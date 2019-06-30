Cops Bust Two Cricket Betting Rackets in Delhi, Six Held
Police said four laptops, 26 mobile phones, two LED TV sets and calculators were seized during the operations.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Six people were arrested for running cricket betting rackets in two separate operations at Rohini and Shakti Nagar, Delhi Police officers said on Sunday.
Those arrested were Sandeep (40), Pankaj (35), Arun (31), Rajeev Sachdeva (52), Amit (31) and Deepak Gupta (38), they added. Four laptops, 26 mobile phones, two LED TV sets and calculators were seized during the operations, police said.
"Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Shakti Nagar Extension on Thursday and arrested Deepak Gupta and Rajeev Sachdeva, while they were taking bets on the World Cup match between India and West Indies," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.
They had rented a flat in Shakti Nagar for running the betting racket, the officer said, adding that while Gupta worked as a property dealer, Sachdeva had a puncture-repairing shop.
In another operation, police raided a house in Rohini Sector-2 on Friday and arrested Sandeep, Pankaj, Arun and Amit while they were placing bets on the World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the ACP said.
Sandeep and Pankaj were scrap dealers, while Arun ran a mobile phone shop and Amit worked at a private firm, the officer said. They were running the racket for the last year-and-a-half, the police said.
