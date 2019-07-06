Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cops Detain 'Psychopath' Suspect For Raping 7-year-old Girl in Jaipur

According to the a police officer, the accused had committed the first crime at the age of 21 and has 10 cases lodged against him in various incidents.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cops Detain 'Psychopath' Suspect For Raping 7-year-old Girl in Jaipur
Picture for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: A 35-year-old man was detained on Saturday in connection with the rape of a seven-year-old girl here earlier this week.

The accused, Sikandar alias Jiwanu, had gone to meet his old friend and a tea vendor in Rajasthan's Kota, from where he was detained. He will be brought to Jaipur for further police action, city police commissioner Anand Srivastava said at a press conference.

Srivastava said the suspect was a "psychopath", lived a nomad's life and had a criminal background in the past.

According to the officer, the accused had committed the first crime at the age of 21 and has 10 cases lodged against him in various incidents. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for sodomising and killing a 11-year-old boy in 2004, and came out of jail in 2015 on bail.

Tension prevailed in Shastri Nagar and adjoining localites after the incident on Monday night. Internet services were suspended in 13 police station areas and additional force was deployed to maintain law and order.

The accused had picked up the girl by introducing himself as friend of his father and took her on his motorcycle to an isolated place, where he allegedly raped her.

He then dropped her near home after two hours. The girl was taken to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

"Several teams pressed into service in various cities of the state to trace the accused. It was a challenging task for the police, but constable Dinesh and Marguf played a significant role in providing clues about the accused," Srivastava said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram