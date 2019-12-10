Cops Dismiss Claims that Accused in Hyderabad Rape & Murder Case were Minors, Submit Report to NHRC

Hyderabad: Police have dismissed claims that two of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter, were minors.

The Cyberabad police investigating the case had said the four were aged 20 and above, but the age of two accused came into focus with their parents claiming before media on Monday that their children were minors by showing certain documents.

Asked about the claims, a senior police official told PTI on Tuesday that the accused were majors. "... in the Aadhaar cards also, it is given (year of birth).... When we interrogated them, they said they are

20-21. It is out of question.

It (claim about two of them being minors) is not correct.A-1 (prime accused) was 26," he said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said after the alleged encounter that the accused were aged 20-26.

After their arrest, police had said three of the four men were aged 20, while one was aged 26. However, the parents claimed before the media at their native village Gudigandla in Narayanpet district that

their sons were minors.

Asked about parents of an accused producing documents given by a school to buttress their claim that he was a minor, the police official said they were not valid documents as the 10th standard certificate is the valid document.

The accused dropped out of school before the 10th standard, he said. The parents of one of those killed in the alleged encounter had said they informed a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that their son was a minor and the encounter was fake.

The NHRC has been investigating the "encounter" after it took cognisance of the incident. The four men were arrested on November 29 on charges of kidnapping the woman and killing her after sexually assaulting her.

They were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

The Cyberabad police also submitted to the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) on Tuesday the details and evidences related to the case.

"Yes, the documents, including the FIR and CCTV footage, and related details and evidences (that establish the involvement of the four accused in the rape and murder of the woman) have been submitted to the NHRC," a senior police official told PTI.

The official said the police have also submitted details about the exchange of fire between the accused and the lawmen to the NHRC.

The police officials, accompanying the four accused on December 6 to the crime scene where the charred remains of the woman were found on November 28, were also asked by the NHRC to appear before them on Tuesday.

Though it was not clear whether their statements were recorded by the NHRC team.

