Cops Find Missing Minor Girl Within 24 Hours in J&K’s Budgam, Arrest Accused

It was just another day for the parents of a minor girl who thought their daughter was in school, little did they know that their daughter didn’t make it school and was abducted even before getting there. Under 24 hours since she went missing, she was found and handed over to her family, all thanks to cops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam whose swift action saved the day.

On the evening of September 1, the police post in Soibugh town received a complaint from a resident of Khan Mohalla, Soibugh stating that their minor daughter did not return home after school adding that the school administration claimed she didn’t even attend school that day.

Cops immediately filed an FIR and at the Budgam police station and a probe was set into motion soon after. Subsequently, a special Police team under the supervision of IC PP Soibugh was constituted to trace the missing girl. During the course of investigation, the Police team conducted raids at various suspected locations.

Strenuous efforts and several leads later, the special team learnt that the missing girl was abducted by a person identified as Salib Ahmad Hella the son of Assadullah Hella, a resident of Khuri Batapora in Kulgam. Cops soon raided the specific location in the hope that they would find the girl and they did. They safely recovered the girl who abducted and also arrested the kidnapper all within 24 hours of the complaint.

After fulfilling all legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. According to cops, further investigation into the case is underway.

