Cops Get Into Fistfight On Busy Patna Road

There was a high voltage drama playing out in the middle of the road in Patna on Tuesday. The central characters of this drama were police officers. This incident took place in the Kargil Chowk in Patna. A cop, Dharmendra Kumar of Peerbaher police station, slapped Shalu Priya, a traffic woman traffic constable on duty. Dharmendra went to the extent of kicking Shalu and even pulled her hair. When two jawans, who were posted at Kargil Chowk, got information about the incident, they went ahead and started beating up Dharmendra.

The whole incident occurred when a few of Dharmendra’s acquaintances were passing the Kargil Chowk and were stopped by Shalu Priya. They were asked to show their driving licence and registration certificate. Instead of furnishing the papers, they called up Dharmendra and complained about Shalu. He soon reached the spot. Though, Shalu was not one to be intimidated and she once again asked them to show the documents. Then Dharmendra attacked Shalu.

People soon gathered around the area and the busy junction in Bihar’s capital city became a mini-battlefield. The situation was brought under control when the police reached the spot.

When Patna SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma got to know about the incident, he reprimanded all the four officials. DSP Suresh conducted a probe and has recommended suspension of all four policemen, including Dharmendra and Shalu.

All four people have now been suspended. SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma said departmental action will be initiated against the four.

