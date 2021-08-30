'Cops Insulted and Slapped Me': 18-year-old from Kerala Gets Bail in POCSO Case as DNA Test Clears Him

An 18-year-old in Kerala, who had to remain in prison on remand for 35 days after a minor girl accused him of rape, was released on bail after a DNA test cleared him. This comes close on the heels of the state government drawing flak recently following the acquittal of all four accused in a case related to the sexual assault and killing of two minor sisters at Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017.

“I was in handcuffs, always. I could not sleep even for a day. All this was done to an innocent person," the student, who had been put behind bars in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, told News18.

He was arrested after a 17-year-old girl accused him of raping and impregnating her. The DNA test, however, proved that he was not responsible for the pregnancy. Speaking to the media on Sunday, after his release on August 28, the Tirurangadi resident alleged that he was mentally tortured by the police. “While in the police vehicle, they were showering abuses on me… One of the officers had slapped me on the face, after which I was not able to hear properly for a few days. They did not even consider my age. Everyone looked at me like I was a big criminal as I was in handcuffs," he said.

He and his parents told the media that the police arrested him around midnight, without giving them a reason. According to the young man, only after reaching the police station, he came to know about the charges against him. He was put behind bars on June 22 under POCSO Act based on the girl’s statement.

“I knew that I would come out of jail because I did not commit any crime. I am only worried about the statements given by them (the girl) against me. It is a lie. I have gone through hell, but now I am relieved," he said.

DNA was collected from him and the aborted foetus and they were not a match.

The teenager said that he knew the girl from his school for a year but did not assault her. “I knew her. There was no love or intimacy with her. However, they can make up anything now," he said.

His father said the girl’s family was probably trying to protect someone else. “That seems to be the case now… All of this needs to be compensated," he said. The family said they will take legal action against those who tortured him.

Police told PTI that the boy was picked up after the minor girl, who was hospitalised, gave a statement against him.

“She gave the date of the incident and the location, which is apparently his house. The girl gave a statement against him to the doctor, woman police officers and a statement to the magistrate under section 164 of CrPC," officials said. Police also said that the investigation is still going on and that there is one more accused in the case, who is absconding.

