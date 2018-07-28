English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cops 'Manhandle' Women for Waving Black Flags at Amit Shah's Allahabad Rally
In the video, an inspector can be seen dragging one of the women by her waist, while thrashing another with a stick. A male student was also beaten up by the police in the process.
Screenshot of the video that went viral.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police allegedly manhandled two female students for waving black flags during BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Allahabad, triggering sharp criticism from opposition parties. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The students, attired in white and pink, can be seen raising slogans like 'Amit Shah Wapas Jao' (Amit Shah Go away!) and trying to obstruct a police vehicle.
In order to maintain security at Shah's Friday rally, male police officers allegedly thrashed them, raising questions on the absence of women police force to contain situations like these.
In the video, an inspector can be seen dragging one of the women by her waist, while thrashing another with a stick. A male student was also beaten up by the police in the process. All the three students, who were assaulted for staging a protest, were then shoved up in a police vehicle. However, Shah’s cavalcade moved on within seconds after the incident of manhandling.
Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party spokesperson and MLC, Sunil Singh Yadav ridiculed the government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative and said, "After this incident, the government stands exposed. As per law, the girls should have been handled by female police. The government is afraid of dissenting students and should answer as to why female police force was not deployed?"
He also urged for immediate action against the security officials who unlawfully assaulted the women.
UP Congress Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said, "It is totally unacceptable. The commando who lathicharged the girl student must be punished."
