Cops Nab 'Digital' Robbers for Attacking Youth, Forcing Him to Transfer Rs 13,000 Via GPay

Digital life has got even more digitalised when robbers threaten victims to transfer money. Three men were caught red-handed for robbing a youth through Google Pay in Avadi near Chennai on November 16.

A 24-year-old youth Ajith Kumar, hailing from Kunrathur near Chennai has been working as a manager in a private company. On the day of the incident, Ajith has been riding on his two-wheeler on the Minjur-Vandalur Outer Ring Road near Poonamallee of Chennai when a well-dressed man flagged him down at Avadi and asked for a lift. The young man also obliged to drop him.

Meanwhile, when Ajith Kumar travelled a few kilometres carrying the person behind on his two-wheeler, two young men riding in the front stopped them. They suddenly jumped in front of Ajith’s bike and started assaulting him. The trio, including the person who asked for the lift, snatched a ring and a pawn worth of gold chain and a mobile from Ajith Kumar and threatened to send money to their account through GPay. Over being fear drowned, Ajith also called out his GPay password, where a robber transferred Rs 13,000 from the victim’s account to one of the robbers’ bank account. The trio then attacked and pushed Ajith off the road and fled on his two-wheeler.

Without further delay, Ajith Kumar lodged a complaint at the Avadi police station at 10 pm accompanied by a passer-by. The cops investigated the number and bank account where the money has been transferred via GPay. The police easily identified the robbers through the bank account in which the money has been transferred. The police arrested 3 men, Vignesh (24) from Avadi, Haridas (23), an OLA auto driver and Dhanasekhar (23) from Ayappakkam who are involved in the crime in seven hours of registering the complaint. Later, FIR has been registered against the trio and was handed over to Ambattur Deputy Commissioner Mahesh.

Moreover, the police confiscated a mobile, cash and a two-wheeler from them. The trio will be produced in the Poonamallee court and will be lodged in the Ponneri branch jail, the police said.

