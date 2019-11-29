Cops' Prompt Response Could Have Saved Her, Say Family Members of Gangraped & Murdered Veterinarian

Hyderabad: Family members of a veterinarian, gangraped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has alleged the Cyberabad Police did not respond properly to their complaint and that quick response could have saved her.

The victim's father said though they approached the police around 11pm on Wednesday, they wasted lot of time over jurisdiction issue and asking various questions. He said some constables were sent only at 3am.

The parents also found fault with the police for asking them inappropriate questions about their daughter like whether she had any affair.

Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said four suspects have been arrested in the case and his team would request that the case be handed over to a fast-track court in Mahbubnagar to expedite prosecution and push for maximum punishment. Fifteen teams were formed to crack the case, he added.

The woman (26) was gangraped and killed near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Her charred body was found the next day near Shadnagar, about 25 km from ORR.

She had called her younger sister around 9.30pm to inform her that her scooty's tyre was punctured and that someone had taken it for repair. She also said that she was scared as it was dark and there were truck drivers near her. The sister had advised her to come out on ORR and go to the nearby toll plaza.

When the sister called her back after some time, her mobile was switched off. The victim's father said when they approached Shamshabad police station, he was informed the area came under the jurisdiction of another police station.

Later, police checked the CCTV footage, which showed the woman parking her two-wheeler near the toll plaza before going to Gachibowli to visit a dermatologist. However, there was no footage of her return to the same place to pick up her vehicle.

“They told us that your daughter did not come here. They also asked me to contact the clinic where she had gone in the evening and check whether she had come there. It was already 11 pm and the clinic was closed," said the victim's father.

It was only around 3am that some police constables went to Thondupally toll plaza along with the victim's family members but found nothing.

The victim's sister said when she last spoke to her, she did not realise that there was any danger to her life. "She appeared normal though she also told me that she was scared. She wanted me to speak to her for some time," she said.

(With inputs from IANS)

