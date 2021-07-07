Cops Raid Haryana Spa Open During Lockdown

Haryana Police have raided a spa in Charkhi Dadri after they received reports that it was open even during the lockdown. The police have arrested an employee in the spa and registered a case in this matter. While most businesses have been opened up in Haryana after the Covid-19 cases went down, spas and swimming pools are still not allowed to open.

A team under Balbir Singh, city police station in-charge, on Tuesday night raided the spa which is located at a mall near the bus terminal. The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188, disobeying an order by a public servant.

Balbir Singh said the police received a tip-off that a spa was operational in the mall, violating the Covid-19 lockdown rules. Based on this information, the police team reached the spa and detained an employee. The spa center has been closed now. The police are also keeping an eye out for other spa centers which are running in violation of the government orders.

The Haryana administration has issued strict advisories for businesses which are opening up as part of unlock measures. Employees and customers are supposed to wear masks, people are supposed to maintain social distancing and the premises need to be sanitised every few hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here