Cops Say Bizman Faked Own Death For Insurance Money, Yet To Identify Body Claimed By His Family

Chandigarh: A Haryana businessman allegedly faked his own death so that his family could claim insurance, police said three days after they recovered a charred body from his car and were told by the family that he had been killed for Rs 11 lakh. Police said they have found the businessman, Ram Mehar (35), alive in Chhattisgarh and are now investigating to identify the person whose body was found in the burning car in Hansi Tuesday night. Earlier, police had registered a case on the complaint from Mehar’s family.

Based on that complaint and the recovery of the badly charred body from the vehicle, the police had said some unidentified assailants allegedly burnt the businessman to death after looting Rs 11 lakh cash from him in Haryana’s Hisar district. The incident had triggered a strong reaction from opposition parties and the Congress had said there was a jungle raj in the BJP-ruled Haryana.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokender Singh told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor