Karnataka: 2 Incidents of Stone Pelting at Police Personnel Reported from Hubbali and Dakshin Kannada

Bengaluru: Even though the government has said it will come down heavily against those who harm and persecute those rendering essential services, two incidents of stone-pelting at police personnel were reported in Karnataka on Friday.

In one such incident from Hubbali in North Karnataka, the police had to resort to lathi-charge after a group of citizens started pelting stones when police personnel tried to disperse the crowd. Despite an appeal by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, people had gathered for Friday prayers at Aralikatte layout mosque on Mantoor Road in Hubbali. When the local police told the crowd that such gatherings were prohibited, women and children started throwing stones and slippers at them.

The police have taken into custody eight people and have registered an FIR at the Hubbali town PS limits. The FIR names five women and 50 unidentified men. A police constable was injured and admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubbali.

Some among the crowd also were injured in the incident, said Hubballi Police commissioner R Dileep, without

elaborating. "Today the prayers were called in certain prayer halls and people had gathered there. Police on rounds requested them not to gather because of the order of the government and to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease but some people got sentimental about it," he said.

Meanwhile, a police head constable was grievously injured in Dakshin Kannada after a man tried to cross over into the Karnataka side via the border with Kerala. On being stopped by the police, the agitated man threw stones at the constable and injured his head. The man was booked, while the constable was taken to a private hospital.

​

Earlier this week, ASHA workers were manhandled when they were carrying out door-to-door surveillance check in Sadiq Palya in Bengaluru. The police arrested three persons in connection with the case. Bengaluru Police commisioner Bhaskar Rao also warned that non-bailable criminal cases would be booked against those who obstruct public servants from discharging their duties.

(With inputs from PTI)

