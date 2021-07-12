Cops Take Delhi Businessman to Police Station, His Body Found on Railway Tracks Next Day

The body lying of a 50-year-old businessman was found on the railway tracks on Monday, just one day after cops took him to police station for questioning in a money fraud case. The body of Yogesh Gupta was found on the tracks at Old Faridabad railway station.

Gupta’s family launched a protest and accused the cops of brutality inside South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar police station, claiming it resulted in his death.

The Indian Express reported that Gupta was picked up by the police after one Neeraj Pahadia filed a complaint claiming Gupta ran a finance committee and took Rs 12.23 lakh from people and did not return the money to the investors.

“Gupta and Pahadia were summoned to the police station and questioned. Gupta left the police station around 8pm after the enquiry and around 10.30pm, his family visited the police station and complained that Gupta didn’t reach home,” DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur was quoted as saying in the report. Thakur said Gupta committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Old Faridabad railway station.

Gupta’s son, Shiva said that he was made to wait for several hours in the police station. “We tried to meet him but were not allowed to. He suffered from heart ailments and when we took his medicines to the police station we were told he left the premises hours ago. They lied to us. They either killed my father or pressurised him to end his life,” Shiva said.

“We have initiated an inquiry to look into the family’s grievances,” Thakur said.

