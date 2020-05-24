INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cops Test Positive for Covid-19; Three Police Stations Sealed in Karnataka

Police and health officials arrive for inspection after a senior citizen died of COVID-19 at Tipu Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Three police stations in Karnataka's Udupi district have been sealed after three police personnel at these stations tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The infected policemen were identified as an assistant sub-inspector, head constable and a constable at Ajekar, Karkala and Brahmavar police stations respectively in the district, official sources said.

The Karkala rural, Ajekar and Brahmavar police stations have been sealed down.

Since the offices of Karkala rural, town and circle inspector are located in the same building, all offices were closed.

Official sources said around 80 policemen in the three stations will be quarantined.

The district administration is in the process of identifying the source of infection.

Two of the policemen were on duty at check posts and quarantine centres.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said the police stations will be fully sanitised and reopened within two days.


