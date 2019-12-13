The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas and lathicharge to break up a protest called by students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday.

Over a thousand students were marching from the university campus in protest but the cops had put up barricades across the road halting their progress. The students accused the police of using force against them.

Students said that protesters started jumping over the barricades and this led to a physical clash with the police and the situation escalated from there. The police, however, claimed that students had pelted stones on the personnel, after which it had to disperse the protesting crowd.

Protesters also attacked cars in the capital, and several people were injured and taken to hospital, news agency Reuters reported.

Zakir Riyaz, a PhD student in social work, said the new law made a mockery of India's religious openness. "It goes against the whole idea of a secular India," he said, speaking by phone from the Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi where 15 of his fellow students were admitted after being injured in a police baton charge.

Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University stage protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/hONNY2A2Pb — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

Students at the university had also held two protest marches on Thursday evening and copies of the controversial bill were also burned at one protest.

Aligarh Muslim University, too, has witnessed protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, with students going on a “mass hunger strike” and boycotting dining halls. The police have registered cases against over 500 students of the university and internet services have also been suspended to control the situation.

