‘Cops Were Drunk, Touched Minister’s Feet’: Letter Points at Security Lapses at Channi’s Son’s Wedding

After making headlines for no-show by Navjot Singh Sidhu, the recent wedding of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son is in news again, this time for security loopholes and drunken police personnel who were allegedly present at the venue.

In a letter written to the state’s Director General of Police, a senior police officer has alleged that several uniformed police personnel were drunk at Channi’s son’s wedding, NDTV reported.

The letter also points at security lapses at the ceremony. Lady police personnel deployed at the venue took part in the festivities and consumed food and beverages, the report says and goes on to allege that a gazetted rank police officer “was seen touching the feet of a minister”.

There were CCTV cameras in place to monitor VIP guests and “anyone could enter the venue in the guise of a VIP this way," the letter said.

Commandos responsible for the security of the Punjab CM were “busy watching videos on their phones" and some even consumed alcohol, NDTV report quotes the letter.

Channi’s son Navjit Singh got married at Sacha Dham gurdwara in Mohali on Sunday. With senior cabinet minister, Manpreet Badal by his side, others who were in attendance included Harish Rawat, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs.

From MPs to MLAs, councillors to common workers, the entire Congress landed up at the venue of Channi son’s wedding on Sunday except party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who instead of heading back home from Lakhimpur Kheri, suddenly decided to land up in faraway Vaishno Devi shrine.

