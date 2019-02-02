English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Copy of Petition Against Ahmed Patel's Election Goes Missing; HC Orders Probe
This copy of the petition was given to Patel by Rajput's lawyers and subsequently submitted to the high court by Patel's lawyers.
File photo of Congress leader Ahmed Patel.
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court Friday ordered an inquiry after it learnt that a copy of the petition challenging Congress leader Ahmed Patel's election to the Rajya Sabha is missing from the court records.
It came to light during the cross-examination of BJP's Balvantsinh Rajput, who has filed the election petition, before Justice Bela Trivedi.
When the copy was not found, Justice Trivedi directed the Registrar General of the high court to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a sealed cover before February 8.
This copy of the petition was given to Patel by Rajput's lawyers and subsequently submitted to the high court by Patel's lawyers.
On the second day of Rajput's cross-examination Friday, Patel's lawyers wanted to show this copy to Rajput.
However, it was missing from the court records.
The judge said one copy of the petition was tagged at the end of the case file. But Patel's lawyers said it was not the copy which they had submitted.
Patel won the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat by defeating Rajput in August 2017.
Rajput has moved the high court, claiming that Patel bribed Congress MLAs to vote for him and the election should be set aside.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It came to light during the cross-examination of BJP's Balvantsinh Rajput, who has filed the election petition, before Justice Bela Trivedi.
When the copy was not found, Justice Trivedi directed the Registrar General of the high court to conduct an inquiry and submit a report in a sealed cover before February 8.
This copy of the petition was given to Patel by Rajput's lawyers and subsequently submitted to the high court by Patel's lawyers.
On the second day of Rajput's cross-examination Friday, Patel's lawyers wanted to show this copy to Rajput.
However, it was missing from the court records.
The judge said one copy of the petition was tagged at the end of the case file. But Patel's lawyers said it was not the copy which they had submitted.
Patel won the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat by defeating Rajput in August 2017.
Rajput has moved the high court, claiming that Patel bribed Congress MLAs to vote for him and the election should be set aside.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results