INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Corbett Tiger Reserve Reopens for Tourists with New Safety Measures

Image for representation

Image for representation

The number of people allowed to go in one vehicle for animal safaris has been reduced from six to four including the driver and the guide in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
Share this:

The popular ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve including Bijrani, Dhela and Jhirna were opened on Saturday for tourists after a gap of nearly two and a half months.

Corbett Tiger Reserve was closed for tourists following the COVID-19 induced lockdown in March.

However, the Dhikala zone has not been opened for tourists as it is scheduled to be closed for the monsoon from June 15.

The number of people allowed to go in one vehicle for animal safaris has been reduced from six to four including the driver and the guide in compliance with social distancing guidelines, deputy director of Corbett Kalyani Negi said.

During normal times, 60 vehicles, each of them carrying six persons, were permitted to go for day and night safaris in these ranges.

Share this:
Next Story