Corbevax Likely to be Available As Covid Booster Dose at Vaccination Centres from Friday

Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Thursday said it has delivered 10 crore (100 million) doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax to the Centre so far which is expected to be available as a booster dose on the Cowin App in public and private vaccination centers from Friday.

The price of Corbevax for private Covid-19 vaccination centers is Rs. 250, inclusive of GST. For the end-user, the price was fixed at Rs 400, including taxes and administrative charges.

In a release, the city-based vaccine maker said, Biological E. Limited has delivered 10 crore doses of Corbevax to the Government of India so far. Pan-India roll-out of Corbevax in children 12-14 years of age was initiated on March 16, 2022, and till now almost seven crore doses have been administered, and 2.9 crore children have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen."

Corbevax was also approved by the Union Health Ministry as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield, the company said.

The Health Ministry's approval is based on the recommendations made recently by the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

This approval came after the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the vaccine for emergency use as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose for individuals aged 18 years on June 4, 2022. The vaccine had received emergency use authorization as a primary two-dose vaccination regimen in Adults, Adolescents, and Children of five years and above, in a series of approvals from December 2021 to April 2022.

