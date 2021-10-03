Cordelia Cruises CEO Says 'Not Connected' With Drugs Incident, Extends Full Support to Probe Team

Cordelia Cruises, which are operated by the Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, on Sunday issued an official statement and said the company is “not connected" to the drugs incident which was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening on the cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of the firm, added that it had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company.

“By means of this statement, I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi based event management company," the statement reads.

Condemning the incident, Bailom said the company will extend full support to the authorities and will cooperate with them.

“Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us. This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," the statement added.

The statement came after the NCB on Saturday evening conducted raids at the ship and different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered. The anti-drug agency has registered an FIR in connection with the drugs party.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship and recovered drugs from some of the passengers.

“During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women). The detained persons will be produced in a court later in the day after the legal formalities get over," the NCB official said.

Early this morning, the NCB questioned the detainees at its Mumbai office, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.