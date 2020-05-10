Cornavirus Lockdown to be Tightened in Agra, Kanpur and Meerut as Cases in UP Rise to 3,392

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered for the lockdown to be made stricter in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur as he deputed senior officials to oversee the Covid-19 response in the three districts, which are among the worst-hit in the state.

The decision came after a spurt in infection cases and lockdown violations in the districts in the past some days, officials said. The chief minister during a review meeting on Sunday told officials to implement the coronavirus lockdown more strictly, but it is unclear whether any guidelines will be revised for the three districts.

Additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi said on the directions of the CM, UP State Industrial Development Authority MD Anil Garg and IG Deepak Ratan have been given the command of the Covid Care (a monitoring unit) in Kanpur.

Principal Secretary (Infrastructure) Alok Kumar and IG Vijay Kumar have been posted in Agra while the charge of the monitoring unit in Meerut has been given to Irrigation Department Principal Secretary T Venkatesh and IG Laxmi Singh.

Orders have also been issued to post two senior officers of the Health Department in the each of the three districts. The officers will submit a report regarding the districts to the chief minister every morning and evening.

Adityanath also reiterated at the meeting that the state government is committed for the safe and successful homecoming of migrants. "The medical check-up of all migrants workers must be done," he directed. Awasthi said on Sunday, over 70,000 people returned to Uttar Pradesh in 57 trains. "About three lakh people are expected to return in the coming days," he said.

Adityanath has also said that people involved in the preparation of food in community kitchens in the state should be tested on a daily basis. The community kitchens must be regularly sanitised, he told the officials.