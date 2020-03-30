Coronavirus: Those Without Ration Cards Will Also Get Free Ration in MP, Says Shivraj

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that those who don't have ration cards will be offered free ration as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those without ration cards would also be offered ration from fair price shops for free and no one will be allowed to go hungry in this crisis,” he said.

Chouhan, yet to form his cabinet, continued his field visits to take stock of the situation amid a national lockdown and visited girls' hostels in the city, assuring the inmates of all possible help.

Chouhan on Sunday had visited petrol pumps, roads and hospitals.

Chouhan said all essentials would be supplied to doorsteps in Indore, which is completely locked down.

The state government has also decided to release 5,000 prisoners on emergency parole of 60 days and 3,000 on bail for 45 days. The decision is part of efforts to decongest state prisons in order to prevent Covid-19 outbreak among inmates.

To help out registered labourers, the government has transferred Rs 1,000 each to their bank accounts on Monday. Over Rs 88 crore has been transferred to the accounts of close to nine crore registered labourers, said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh till now has reported 47 positive cases, including 27 in Indore, three in Bhopal, two in Gwalior, eight in Jabalpur, two in Shivpuri and five in Ujjain, a health dept communique said. Out of these 42 patients are stable and two of them are critical.

