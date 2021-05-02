india

News18» News»India»Corona Curfew Extended in Bhopal Till May 10
Corona Curfew Extended in Bhopal Till May 10

Security personnel stop commuters after curfew imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bhopal. (PTI File)

The curfew, in force since April 12 with extensions on April 19 and 26, was to end at 6am on Monday

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday extended ‘corona curfew’ in capital Bhopal till May 10, an official said. The curfew, in force since April 12 with extensions on April 19 and 26, was to end at 6am on Monday, he added.

“The corona curfew was extended in Bhopal and Berasia town till 6am on May 10 as per an order by district collector Avinash Lavaniya. Essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the curbs," the official informed. As on Saturday, Bhopal has a COVID-19 caseload of 91,456, including 742 deaths.

first published:May 02, 2021, 18:13 IST