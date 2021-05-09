Corona Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till May 17

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Sunday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed across the union territory to curb the spread of coronavirus. The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.

The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said. Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 4,788 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons to 2,11,742 while the death toll in the union territory rose to 2,672 with a record 60 fatalities in 24 hours.

Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J-K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services, DIPR-J&K said in a tweet. It also said the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself.

Earlier on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day. Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

