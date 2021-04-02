Corona Explosion: Classes 1 to 8 in UP Schools Closed till April 11

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed all schools to keep their classes one to eight closed till April 11, hard on the heels of an outpouring of Covid-19 cases. The CM has asked all top officials to strictly implement the corona protocol and has also said that stern action should be taken against those found violating the guidelines. Earlier, classes one to eight in all government and private schools in UP had been ordered to close till April 4. During this period, exemptions were given for examinations.

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the status of the Covid-19 crisis in a high-level meeting on Friday. He said that corona testing should be carried out at full capacity, and on priority at girl child protection homes, old age homes, orphanages, residential schools, etc.

A total of 2,600 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The state’s additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, said that 1,24,135 samples had been investigated in a single day. Out of 11,918 active corona cases in the state, 6,722 people are in home isolation, while 287 are admitted in private hospitals.

In view of the rapid rise in new cases over the past fortnight, the administration has decided to start new hospitals in the 30 affected districts. Due to there being more than 3,000 patients in Lucknow, 10 more corona hospitals of level two and three have been opened here. Apart from this, Meerut, Sitapur, Kanpur, Etawah, Jhansi, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Bareilly, Firozabad, Mathura, Bhadohi, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Moradabad, Bijnor, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Noida, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ajmer Gorakhpur, Banda, Basti, Saharanpur and Pilibhit will also get fresh medical centres.

The UP chief minister has also decided to give a day’s leave to employees, of both the government and the private sector, on the day of their vaccination.