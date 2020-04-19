Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Corona-Infected Man Accused of Attacking Cops Flees Isolation Ward, Jabalpur on High Alert

Javed Khan, who hails from Indore was slapped with National Security Act (NSA) for assaulting the on-duty policemen and was sent to Jabalpur.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Corona-Infected Man Accused of Attacking Cops Flees Isolation Ward, Jabalpur on High Alert
Superintendent of Police Amit Singh have urged locals to intimate police in case they spot the accused anywhere in the city.

Jabalpur: A corona-positive prisoner fled from the medical college’s isolation ward in Jabalpur here on Sunday evening, sending the hospital authorities and local police in a tizzy.

Javed Khan, who hails from Indore was slapped with National Security Act (NSA) for assaulting the on-duty policemen and healthcare workers when they had gone to take samples of virus infected people and was sent to Jabalpur.

On Sunday evening, the prisoner was being shifted to superspeciality ward of the Jabalpur medical college from an isolation ward and sensing an opportunity, he fled.

Khan was kept under police protection but the guards were posted at some distance to save them against infection.

Senior officials rushed to the medical college on receiving the information and all check posts in the district were informed about Khan's escape. Several teams have been formed to nab the fugitive.

Issuing a picture of the fugitive, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh have urged the locals to intimate police in case they spot him anywhere in the city.

The SP also has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who offers information about Khan.

Meanwhile Bhopal reported 27 fresh cases of infection on Sunday including four policemen, a municipal employee, nine-year-old girl and another 11-year-old boy. Total number of positive cases have risen to 1407 in Madhya Pradesh including 71 deaths.

