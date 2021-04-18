Corona Positivity Rate 25% In Delhi In A Month; Delhi Sitting On Covid Bomb: CAIT

The havoc of the corona epidemic is growing very fast across the country and in the wake of the rapid growth of Covid in Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a letter to LG Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejiwal on Sunday, demanding that a lockdown of at least 15 days should be imposed in the national capital with immediate effect and strict measures be implemented to screen people at airports, railway stations, bus stand and border points.

The CAIT said that the move of lockdown will definitely affect the business and economic activities of Delhi but now life of the people has to be put on the first priority.

The CAIT said that on Saturday, Delhi CM Kejriwal himself has admitted that there is a shortage of beds, medicines, oxygen etc. in Delhi. The statement of the CM shows that the situation is already worse and if effective steps are not taken immediately, the covid could prove to be much fatal for the people of Delhi.

On the other hand, the CAIT has once again urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to make a concrete plan with districts as the basic fundamental focal point to prevent corona in States where Covid is spreading faster.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the figures of the last one month are witness that if no concrete and logical break is applied, the Covid is set to explode in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Sunday said that businesses have been severely impacted, with the revenue falling by almost 50 per cent due to localised lockdowns to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Many state governments have imposed restrictions and localised lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

“… local restrictions, closure of malls in few states, weekend curfews have impacted business, recovery, and employment associated with organised retail,” the association said in a statement. On an average during pre-Covid days, the industry was clocking Rs 15,000 crore per month and “had reached the same during mid of March 2021, but, with the local restrictions, almost 50 per cent revenue got slashed”, it said.

As per the SCAI, malls across India had recovered close to 90 per cent of their business and 75 per cent of their footfalls which again dropped drastically due to the local restrictions. The SCAI said in order to supplement the government’s effort in carrying out an extensive vaccination drive, it has also approached the state governments to conduct the vaccination camps at malls.

Many other states, including Delhi have announced weekend and night curfews to control the spread of Covid-19.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here