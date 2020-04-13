Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: 25 More Test Positive in J&K, Tally Surges to 270

The number of active cases in J&K is now 258, out of which 44 are in the Jammu division and 214 are in the Kashmir division.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Coronavirus: 25 More Test Positive in J&K, Tally Surges to 270
People queue up for food amid the 21-day lockdown in Jammu. (AP)

Srinagar: Twenty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Monday, taking the number positive cases in the Union Territory to 270.

"25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K. All from Kashmir. Total now at 270. Further details in daily bulletin being released shortly," government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients has shot up to 270 in J&K.

Out of these, eight have completely recovered while four died of the dreaded virus.

The number of active cases in J&K is now 258, out of which 44 are in the Jammu division and 214 are in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, two children who were admitted to a Srinagar hospital after they tested positive have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospital on Monday.

The two were the first children to test positive for Covid-19 n J&K.

