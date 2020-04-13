Coronavirus: 25 More Test Positive in J&K, Tally Surges to 270
The number of active cases in J&K is now 258, out of which 44 are in the Jammu division and 214 are in the Kashmir division.
People queue up for food amid the 21-day lockdown in Jammu. (AP)
Srinagar: Twenty-five more people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Monday, taking the number positive cases in the Union Territory to 270.
"25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K. All from Kashmir. Total now at 270. Further details in daily bulletin being released shortly," government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
Out of these, eight have completely recovered while four died of the dreaded virus.
Meanwhile, two children who were admitted to a Srinagar hospital after they tested positive have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospital on Monday.
The two were the first children to test positive for Covid-19 n J&K.
